Mickoski: Names for the government reshuffle to be announced tomorrow evening

North Macedonia’s Prime Minister, Hristijan Mickoski, said that with coalition partners VLEN and ZNAM there is already an agreement in principle on the announced government reshuffle, while the specific names of the officials will be made public tomorrow evening, after the meeting of VMRO-DPMNE’s Executive Committee.

Responding to a question from journalists about what has been coordinated with ZNAM and VLEN, Mickoski stressed that personnel solutions and names have not been discussed so far. “Yes, we have not discussed personnel decisions or names. We have an agreement in principle on the ministries. I have said in the past that until the session of the party’s Executive Committee is over, I will not comment on either the ministries or the names. Wait until tomorrow, approximately by 8 p.m., and the public will be informed in detail,” Mickoski said.

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Asked when information is expected on changes at other levels, he indicated that these processes will continue from September.

According to Mickoski, the reconstruction of the Government, the budget rebalance, and, if necessary, the holding of certain sessions for the adoption of reform laws essential for the Reform Agenda at the required level are planned during this month.

He added that, as far as he is informed, Parliament will be on recess during August, so the continuation of activities will take place from September onward. Mickoski made these comments while taking part in the opening of a nursery in Trubarevo, in the municipality of Gazi Baba.