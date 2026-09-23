German citizen reported dead in Ohrid hotel

A German national has died in a hotel in Ohrid, internal affairs authorities confirm.

Të lidhura

None found

The incident was reported late yesterday, around 11:40 p.m., to the Ohrid Internal Affairs Sector, where it was reported that the victim, B.H.K., a 70-year-old German citizen, had been found dead in a hotel facility near the “Macedonia” pier in the city. After arriving at the scene, the emergency doctor found no signs of violence, and with authorization from the public prosecutor, the body was transported for an autopsy.


Shtuar 23.09.2026 14:49

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