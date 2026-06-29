MEP Christina Guarda from the protest in front of the Prime Minister’s Office: The path to the EU is with dignity, not submission

MEP Christina Guarda was present today at the protest held in front of the Prime Minister’s Office, where she expressed her support for the protesters and thanked them for the message that, according to her, they have conveyed about defending land and rights.

During her speech, Guarda said that the protesters have taught her a great deal, especially about protecting the land, about the value of living well in their own country, and about the beauty of defending rights, including human rights, without being consumed by corrupt politics.

Të lidhura

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She also thanked the Albanian diaspora in Italy, as well as the diaspora across Europe, for the protests they are holding in support of them.

Referring to Rama and his bowing to Meloni, the MEP said she has in mind the image of the prime minister bowing to her own prime minister. According to her, one does not enter Europe by bowing down or serving someone, but with one’s head held high and with the conviction that one deserves it.

“I am with you, Albania,” she said.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 21:38

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