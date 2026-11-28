Kurti: Independence was achieved through the efforts of generations, not given as a gift

On the occasion of 28 November, Prime Minister Albin Kurti sent his greetings to Albanians, highlighting the historical path that led to the declaration of Albania’s independence.

In a post published on Facebook, he mentioned the telegrams exchanged during November 1912 between patriots and Albanian cities, describing them as evidence of cooperation in the service of independence.

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Among the documents highlighted by Kurti was a telegram from Ismail Qemali, sent from Vienna on November 9, 1912, announcing that Albania’s fate had been secured.

Kurti also brought attention to the difficult circumstances in which preparations for the declaration of independence took place, amid the threat posed by foreign armies and efforts to unite Albanians.

According to the prime minister, this event was not solely the achievement of well-known historical figures, but was also made possible by the efforts of many ordinary people.

“Freedom and independence did not fall from the sky, nor were they given as a gift by any conference. They were passed down with perseverance from generation to generation, word by word, from father to daughter, from mother to son, through the fires of countless battles and, finally, from one telegraph office to another, so that one November day we could see that Flag raised again after 469 years, once more on November 28, above a building in Vlora, just as it had once been raised at the fortress of Skanderbeg in Kruja,” Kurti wrote.

The prime minister concluded his message by extending his wishes for the 28 November holiday.