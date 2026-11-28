An investigation involving suspicions of espionage, business ties and the illegal trafficking of semiconductors has placed Nvidia at the center of one of the most sensitive technology disputes between the United States and China.

At the heart of the case are suspicions that advanced artificial intelligence chips manufactured by the US company reached China despite Washington’s restrictions on the export of strategic technologies.

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According to the allegations, some of the equipment may have been routed through intermediary companies in Singapore, Malaysia and other Southeast Asian countries before entering the Chinese market.

Among the names under scrutiny is Megaspeed, a remote-computing technology company. Authorities are investigating whether the company helped secure and ship the chips to China, and whether various commercial structures were used to circumvent US export controls.

The investigation has also involved Alice Huang, Megaspeed’s former executive. US intelligence agencies have raised suspicions about possible links between her and Chinese intelligence services. Reports say she had had a personal relationship with Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s chief executive.

However, claims that Alice Huang took part in an espionage operation have not been publicly substantiated. Chinese authorities have described the allegations as unfounded.

Beyond the personal connections, the case has renewed attention on how US technology can reach Chinese companies through international supply chains.

There have been disputes within the US administration over the policy that should be pursued regarding the sale of Nvidia chips to China. Supporters of tighter restrictions aim to prevent Beijing from benefiting from US technology, while another approach holds that selling less advanced models could keep China dependent on the US industry.

The debate has also involved senior officials in the Donald Trump administration. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has criticized the Commerce Department’s handling of the Megaspeed case and raised questions about delays in imposing restrictions on the company.

The US Congress has also sought further information on how chip exports were managed and whether the relevant institutions received timely warnings about potential national security risks.

Nvidia has said it took measures against companies suspected of violating export rules. The company has denied authorizing the illegal transfer of its technology to China.

The significance of the case is also linked to the strategic importance of artificial intelligence chips. They are essential components for building advanced AI models and can also be used in the military sector.

The Nvidia case reflects the difficulties the United States faces in controlling the global flow of advanced technologies, as the race with China for dominance in artificial intelligence becomes increasingly intense.

Various US institutions continue to investigate intermediary companies, the origin and final destination of the equipment, as well as the responsibility of the actors involved.