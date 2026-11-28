Flights at Cologne Bonn Airport in Germany were temporarily suspended overnight after a drone was spotted in its airspace.

The object was identified at around 10 p.m. on Friday, November 27. As a result, the authorities suspended both aircraft departures and arrivals, while Germany’s air traffic control authority launched an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

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After approximately two and a half hours, shortly after midnight, permission was granted for operations to resume. From that moment on, air traffic at Cologne Bonn Airport continued normally.

The airport administration and air traffic control authorities have not yet disclosed any further information about the drone, its origin or the people who may have been controlling it.