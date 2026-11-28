Kurti: KSF has gone from two types of weapons to more than 40 weapon systems

Prime Minister Albin Kurti has said that the Kosovo Security Force now possesses more than 40 types of weapons systems.

In a Facebook post, he said that he marked Force Day in Tirana, on the eve of November 28, Flag Day and the 114th anniversary of Albania’s independence.

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Kurti said that during the previous governing term, funding for the army was tripled, while for the current term he has announced investments worth more than 1 billion euros.

According to him, 3,220 new soldiers have joined the ranks of the KSF, and Kosovo is reaching the military capacities planned for 2028 two years ahead of schedule.

He stressed that for 12 years the KSF had used only one type of rifle and one type of pistol, while during his government’s tenure its arsenal had been expanded to include more than 40 types of weapons systems.

The prime minister also mentioned the contract signed for the construction of Kosovo’s first ammunition factory. According to him, the factory will be a public enterprise and will produce 100% domestically.

“Our goal is clear: to defend our homeland and ensure that our army becomes part of NATO,” Kurti wrote.