Erion Veliaj congratulates Albanians on November 28: I would like to be in Skanderbeg Square to raise the red-and-black flag

In a message published on social media, Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj conveyed his greetings from his cell for the Independence and Liberation holidays.

He also shared footage of Dëshmorët e Kombit Boulevard and Skanderbeg Square, decorated with red-and-black flags.

Të lidhura None found

Veliaj said he would have liked to experience this November 28 in the square as well, alongside citizens, to raise the national flag and remember the Albanians who sacrificed their lives for the country.

“Happy November 28-29 holidays! I very much wish that this November, too, I could be in Skanderbeg Square to raise the red-and-black flag high and honor those who gave their lives for Albania.

Every year, the month of November reminds us that freedom is not a gift. It has been paid for with blood, defended through sacrifices, and must be preserved with courage and dignity.

Our obligation to our ancestors is fulfilled by defending freedom and justice, as well as by building an Albania where our children can grow up free and proud to be Albanian. Eternal glory to the heroes and martyrs of the homeland! Happy Independence Day! Happy Liberation Day!” Veliaj wrote.