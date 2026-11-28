AKU blocks more than 88 tons of food products, “Pronatyra treg” and “Redian Dobruna” fined! Business activity suspended in Berat

The National Food Authority (AKU) has blocked more than 88 tons of food products and imposed two fines totaling 400,000 lekë following inspections carried out across the country on November 26 and 27, 2026.

In its official announcement, AKU said that four administrative measures involving warnings and two fines had been imposed. Specifically, the “Redian Dobruna” business was fined 100,000 lekë for lacking a traceability system, while the “Pronatyra treg” business was fined 300,000 lekë for placing unsafe food on the market.

Të lidhura None found

Meanwhile, in Berat County, AKU inspectors, in cooperation with the Economic Crime unit, inspected the “Sybi Ametbeja” business, which operates in fruit processing and packaging.

During the inspection, 11 food products totaling 63.422 tons were blocked pending the results of laboratory analyses.

In addition, due to the unsuitable hygienic and sanitary conditions found on the business premises, AKU ordered the suspension of operations until the legal requirements are met.

In Durrës County, inspectors blocked 25.48 tons of corn intended for animal feed, owned by the “Besniku shpk” business, after it was found that the levels of aflatoxin B1 exceeded the permitted limit.

AKU announcement:

As part of its commitment to transparency and informing the public, the National Food Authority announces the results of official inspections carried out nationwide from November 26, 2026, to November 27, 2026.

During this period, the inspection teams of the National Food Authority inspected a total of 128 businesses, including 48 businesses of animal origin, 49 businesses of non-animal origin and 31 MBIB businesses (plant protection products and agricultural inputs).

Following the inspections, four administrative measures involving “warnings” were issued in response to the identified problems, with the aim of organizing the premises and renewing the test reports.

In addition, for the violations identified during the official inspections, two administrative measures involving “fines” were imposed, totaling 400,000 lekë.

Specifically, by the Tirana DRAKU:

An administrative fine of 100,000 lekë was imposed on the “Redian Dobruna” business for lacking a traceability system.

An administrative fine of 300,000 lekë was imposed on the “Pronatyra treg” business for placing unsafe food on the market.

As for the other measures taken during this period, two cases involved the blocking of products totaling 88.9 tons, one case involved the suspension of operations, and one case involved the destruction of 27.86 tons of products at the request of the business itself.

In Durrës County, the inspection teams of DRAKU Durrës blocked 25.48 tons of corn intended for animal feed belonging to the “Besniku shpk” business. Imported through the Hani i Hotit Border Crossing Point (PIK), the shipment was blocked at the storage premises under the three-month Monitoring Plan for Imported Products pending the results of the laboratory analyses.

Following notification from the General Directorate that the laboratory analysis indicators had exceeded the permitted limit for the presence of aflatoxin B1, the inspection teams carried out the relevant inspection and instructed the business to keep the product blocked until it was returned to its country of origin.

In Berat County, an AKU inspection team, in cooperation with the Economic Crime unit, inspected the “Sybi Ametbeja” business, operating in “Fruit Preservation/Packaging.”

During the inspection, an urgent measure was taken to block 11 food products totaling 63.422 tons pending the results of the laboratory analyses.

The blocked products are:

Marinated cucumbers – 13,518.6 kg

Peach compote – 8,624.08 kg

Tomato sauce – 1,198.08 kg

Marinated peppers – 9,945.2 kg

Hot peppers – 4,467.954 kg

Plum compote – 16,503.22 kg

Cherry compote – 1,205.54 kg

Fërgesë – 947.652 kg

Mixed salad – 6,312.4 kg

Trahana – 500 kg

Vinegar – 200 kg

The blocking measure and the collection of samples for each product were carried out pursuant to Article 46 of Law No. 99/2024, dated September 12, 2024, “On Inspection in the Republic of Albania.”

In addition, pursuant to Article 46, paragraph 1, of the same law, due to the unsuitable hygienic and sanitary conditions found on the business premises, an urgent measure was taken to suspend operations until the legal requirements are met within the specified timeframe.

The National Food Authority remains committed to continuing official inspections and close cooperation with all law enforcement bodies, as well as to responding immediately to any issue that could compromise food safety and public information.