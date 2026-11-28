An incident involving two American Airlines planes was reported Friday afternoon at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, United States. The aircraft collided while taxiing on the runway and preparing for departure.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that Flight 638, scheduled to fly to Dallas, touched the wing of Flight 2152, which was bound for Chicago. The collision occurred at around 5:10 p.m. local time.

Të lidhura None found

As a result of the contact, a winglet—the raised structure located at the outer edge of a wing—was torn from one of the aircraft. The pieces fell onto the runway, and the pilots notified air traffic controllers of the situation.

In communications with the control tower, one of the pilots can be heard reporting the collision. According to the pilot, the aircraft had gone slightly past the stop line and touched the plane next to it.

The presence of debris on the runway prompted immediate action by controllers, who instructed an approaching aircraft to abort its landing. Meanwhile, other flights were warned that they could face delays.

No one was injured in the incident. Both aircraft returned to the airport gates, where they were checked by emergency crews and temporarily taken out of service for technical inspections.

American Airlines apologized to passengers for the disruption and said it was working to ensure that their journeys could continue. The FAA said it would investigate the incident to determine the circumstances and causes of the collision.