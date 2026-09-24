Këlliçi: State captured by crime, democrats in action to overthrow Rama’s government

Democratic Party MP Belind Këlliçi has raised the alarm that Albania is going through a deep crisis, as a result of the deep infiltration of the state by organized crime and control over institutions.

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He highlighted that democratic forces are engaged on the ground to escalate the political confrontation.

“The country is in a serious crisis due to the maximum criminalization of power and the destruction of the state. Our militants are everywhere, gearing up for the political battle that will free Albania from Edi Rama’s corrupt and criminal regime. Branch 9 in Tirana is in full swing, in constant contact with citizens and strengthening and renewing structures,” Këlliçi declared.


Shtuar 24.09.2026 21:33

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