Following suspicions that an unidentified substance was released into the crowd, more than 12,000 attendees were evacuated from the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, England, during a concert by American rapper Don Toliver.

The incident took place on Sunday evening, 22 November, during the final part of the performance, causing concern and panic among thousands of those present.

Të lidhura None found

According to Greater Manchester Police, the alarm was raised shortly after 10:00 p.m., after several people in the crowd experienced health issues suspected to have come from an unknown substance. Authorities initially suspected it was tear gas, but the substance has not yet been officially identified.

The North West Ambulance Service said more than 50 people were assessed by medical teams at the scene. Some of them reported eye symptoms and breathing difficulties.

One person was taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary for further treatment, while a decontamination process was also carried out as a precautionary measure. Police confirmed that more than 12,000 attendees were evacuated safely from the arena.

“Our priority was to ensure the safety of every person at the concert,” said Steph Parker, a senior Greater Manchester Police officer. Meanwhile, authorities have launched investigations to determine what substance was used and how it was brought into the crowd.

Co-op Live arena managers have confirmed they are cooperating with police to fully clarify the incident. The event has also been reported by international media including Reuters, The Guardian, Sky News and ITV News.