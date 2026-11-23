Puka without electricity since last evening, fault repeats for second time within the week

Puka and some surrounding areas have been without electricity since last evening due to a fault on the 35 kV Fushë-Arrëz–Pukë line.

The problem has repeated for the second time within the week, while the Koman–Pukë emergency line is also out of service, leaving the city and surrounding areas without an alternative supply.

Të lidhura None found

Besides Puka, the power outage has also affected the Qafë-Mali, Gjegjan and Rrapë areas.

According to preliminary information, the fault was caused by broken conductors as a result of strong wind.

It remains to be seen when normal electricity supply will be restored in these areas.