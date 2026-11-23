Every week, Stephanie turns to the Tafel food distribution center in Dortmund to secure food for her family. She never knows what she will get, since each time she is given a surprise bag; bread, however, is always there.

For this reason, as she recounts, her family has created some recipes where bread takes center stage. Among them is Semmelknödel, which can be prepared in advance, frozen and consumed later, just like “Armer Ritter”, French toast and bruschetta. She says that planning is necessary and that this “is not at all as easy as for other families”, because she simply does not have the financial means to secure food as she should.

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Fewer opportunities to buy can also bring health consequences. Long-term studies by the Robert Koch Institute show that among children from low-income families, the risk of mental health problems is more than twice as high, while for obesity, i.e. severe overweight, the risk is threefold.

Health sociologist Nico Dragano, researcher at Düsseldorf University Hospital, says that this is a structural link, not “some families that have a problem.” As an example he takes respiratory health: “We know that poverty increases the likelihood of living in a small or poor-quality dwelling.” In such conditions, dampness and mold easily become a concern. In a harsh winter, poor families do not have money for heating to run without interruption. According to him, all these are risk factors for children’s health.

Data from the Federal Statistical Office show that in 2024 around 2.2 million children and young people in Germany were at risk of poverty, which is approximately one in seven people in this age group. As at risk of poverty are defined children living in families with incomes below 60 percent of the median net equivalent in Germany. This value is currently 1,878 euros per month for a single parent raising a child alone and 3,034 euros for two parents with two children. Besides family income, studies note that parents’ education also leaves traces on the child’s health.

Not every child who grows up in poverty necessarily becomes ill, but the risk is significantly greater. Pediatrician Marc Neukirch also confirms this. His clinic is located on the outskirts of Cologne-Chorweiler, in one of the poorest areas of the city, and he increasingly sees children with obesity. This is a disease with serious consequences: a child who suffers from obesity from the first years of life has a life expectancy ten years shorter.

Obesity is influenced by genetic predisposition, but equally by diet and lack of physical activity. Only about 45 percent of children from poor families regularly do sports in clubs, while among children from high-income families this percentage is about 68 percent, according to the Robert Koch Institute study. Membership fees and equipment often do not fit into a limited budget.

Assistance programs such as the federal package for education and participation aim to support families. For example, 15 euros per month for each child can be used for sports and leisure activities. However, according to an analysis by the Bertelsmann Foundation, eight out of ten families in need do not receive this assistance at all, because bureaucratic barriers are too high.

Michael Kutz, director of the Child Protection Association (Kinderschutzbund) for North Rhine-Westphalia, stresses that one must start from the foundations if the goal is to reach children from poor families and raise them healthy. He says that “basic social security as such very likely is not enough.”

The amount that families receive from basic social security (Grundsicherung) is determined by the Federal Ministry of Labour based on the actual expenses of low-income families. This procedure has been subject to review by the Federal Constitutional Court. For 2027 the standard needs will be recalculated, with a new formula and a new data basis. It is still not known how this will affect things, as the legislative process is ongoing.