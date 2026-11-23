Another scandal has shaken France, this time involving Pierre-Olivier Costa, who once held the post of chief of staff and was among the most trusted aides of the First Lady, Brigitte Macron. He now faces serious accusations of sexual and psychological harassment against employees of the institution he leads.

Costa, 58, served for five years at the Élysée Palace as Brigitte Macron’s right-hand man, while since 2022 he has headed the Museum of European and Mediterranean Civilisations (MuCEM) in Marseille.

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One of the most serious accusations comes from an employee in the museum’s communications department. According to his testimony, during an event held on 8 August 2025, Costa repeatedly made sexual advances, asking him to perform sexual acts. The employee claims the request was repeated around 30 times that evening and that Costa physically approached him in a threatening manner, making him feel intimidated.

For his part, Costa has categorically denied these claims. He states that he has no memory of any conversation with the employee in question that evening and that he has never made such advances to subordinates. According to French media reports, in March 2026 the Marseille public prosecutor’s office opened a preliminary investigation into suspected sexual and psychological harassment, following a complaint filed by a museum employee.

At the same time, the General Inspectorate of Cultural Affairs carried out an administrative investigation into how the institution was being run. During this process, 61 current and former employees were interviewed.

The investigation report highlighted allegations of sexual, sexist and humiliating comments toward staff, as well as suspicions of favoritism in public procurement procedures. Another former employee has also stated that he was confronted with sexual advances and inappropriate comments from Costa.

Following these findings, the French Ministry of Culture decided to suspend him for four months, starting in July 2026. However, his return to the head of the museum on 1 November triggered strong reactions among employees. Around 85 percent of staff took part in a strike organized in protest against his return.

The City of Marseille also announced on 9 November that it would suspend its participation in the museum’s administrative council, increasing institutional pressure to resolve the situation.

During the 2017-2022 period, Costa was one of the people closest to Brigitte Macron, running her office at the Élysée Palace. He was responsible for managing her schedule, organizing meetings and coordinating the First Lady’s activities.

French media report that their close relationship continued even after he left Paris. So far, Brigitte Macron has not made any public statement regarding the allegations weighing on her former aide.

Pierre-Olivier Costa has called the accusations unfounded and has asked for the matter to be resolved through the justice system. Investigations into the case are still ongoing, while the allegations against him are expected to be examined by the competent authorities.