British fraudster used fictitious identities and companies to convince two judges in an attempt to take over the £10 million villa of the son of…

A luxury property in London, worth around £10 million and once owned by Saadi Gaddafi, son of former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, became the target of a sophisticated fraud in Great Britain.

At the center of this scheme is Leslie Gayle-Childs, a 60-year-old British man, who used false identities, fictitious companies and a law firm that did not exist to convince two judges that he held rights over this property. This method of operation secured him court rulings that could lead to the transfer of the villa to a company set up by him.

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Reports by British media show that Gayle-Childs became involved in a legal dispute between the Libyan state and General Dynamics UK, the British defense company, to which Libya owed approximately £28 million under a 2008 contract.

In 2024, the court had ruled that this company should receive the proceeds from the sale of the property to cover the debt.

Gayle-Childs intervened precisely in this process. He created companies with names that resembled that of the entity owning the villa, among them Capitana Seas Ltd, and used a fake law firm called Paine Crow & Partners, presenting himself as a representative of the Libyan side. Thanks to these false documents and identities, he convinced two judges to sign orders that could allow the property to be transferred to his company.

The scheme was uncovered after General Dynamics UK contacted the Libyan authorities directly and received confirmation that they were not aware of the proceedings that had been launched. Subsequently, another judge dismissed the attempt and described the case as unfounded. Gayle-Childs was ordered to pay £324,522 in legal costs.

British justice had known the 60-year-old before. He is serving 14 years and nine months in prison for other frauds and for attempting to obstruct the course of justice, linked to an earlier property misappropriation scheme. Since 2020, he had been banned from launching legal proceedings in England and Wales.

The residence is located in the luxury Hampstead Garden Suburb area of London and features eight bedrooms, an indoor pool, gym, jacuzzi and private cinema. Saadi Gaddafi bought it in 2009 for around £10 million. After years in a run-down state, the property was sold in July for around £4 million.