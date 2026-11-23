Gary Moshier, a former contractor for the U.S. Department of Defense, has made extraordinary claims about the presence of extraterrestrial beings on Earth. According to him, they have not come simply for short visits, but aim to settle here and create a new population.

Before dedicating himself to UFO research and unusual aerial phenomena, Moshier had worked as a weapons designer for the United States government.

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In an interview with Daily Mail, he claims that after 12 years of research he has concluded that some of the phenomena reported on Earth may be linked to an extraterrestrial presence.

According to him, the primary goal of these beings is the repopulation of planet Earth, while humanity is kept under observation because of the way it is treating the environment and natural resources.

Moshier states that an extraterrestrial race is visiting humanity with the main agenda of repopulating Earth; these beings are coming here to live and to develop.

One of the most shocking claims concerns the creation of a hybrid species that combines human and extraterrestrial traits. According to Moshier, these beings are said to have developed to the point where they appear almost identical to humans, but have different neurological abilities.

He suggests that the creation of these hybrids may be part of a broader process to establish an extraterrestrial presence on Earth. However, these claims are not accompanied by scientific evidence or biological material that can be verified.

Moshier also claims that UFOs have repeatedly appeared near nuclear installations, weapons depots, and military facilities.

He cites as an example the November 2004 incident in the Pacific Ocean, when U.S. Navy pilots reported an unidentified flying object that later became known as the “Tic Tac.”

In his view, these appearances may be a way through which extraterrestrials demonstrate their technological superiority over humanity.

He also draws attention to the 1994 case in Zimbabwe, when 62 schoolchildren claimed to have seen unusual objects and human-like figures near their school.

Despite the statements of Moshier and other individuals who have spoken about the existence of extraterrestrials, to date there is no public scientific evidence confirming their visits to Earth or the existence of human hybrids.

A Pentagon report published in March 2024 concluded that American investigations into UFOs had found no evidence of extraterrestrial technology or the recovery of alien spacecraft. Consequently, the claims of the former American contractor remain unconfirmed speculation.