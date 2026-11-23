The U.S. special envoy, Jared Kushner, said that President Donald Trump may be open to the idea of security guarantees for Ukraine, similar to the collective defense commitments that exist within NATO, if he is convinced that the threat of a new Russian invasion has been sufficiently reduced.

In a lengthy post on X on November 22, Kushner described Russia’s reported willingness to discuss such guarantees as a major step forward and a possible indication that Moscow is serious about achieving peace.

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However, Moscow has publicly expressed opposition to security guarantees for Ukraine that would be similar to NATO’s. Just last week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov described these guarantees as unacceptable, casting doubt on how Kushner had presented Moscow’s position.

Kushner did not confirm any firm commitment from Washington, stressing that any such proposal would need President Trump’s approval, in accordance with constitutional rules and U.S. congressional procedures.

A U.S. official, speaking to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, described Kushner’s statement as significant because of the position he holds in the negotiating process. According to this official, the special envoy does not make statements without weighing them carefully and without understanding the positions of all parties involved, especially President Trump, who has entrusted him with conducting the negotiations.

Kushner argued that credible security guarantees, backed by preventive measures and mechanisms that avoid military escalation, could significantly reduce the possibility of a new conflict. He agreed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that these guarantees must be concrete, credible, and clearly documented.

In his proposal, Kushner presented a broader framework that would include permanent consultation channels, communication in crisis situations, mechanisms for preventing military incidents, as well as transparency and mutual measures to reduce the risk of escalation.

He explained that the goal should be a future in which Ukraine is protected, Europe emerges stronger, Russia has assurance that NATO does not seek confrontation, while the alliance and its partners are convinced that Moscow will respect the sovereignty and security of its neighbors. Along the same lines, he stressed that security guarantees for Ukraine cannot be finalized without taking into account the broader European security architecture after the war ends, and that any agreement must preserve the sovereignty and independence of decision-making by participating states.

Kushner also added that long-term security requires economic strength and a credible plan for Ukraine’s development and prosperity, including reforms that would strengthen institutions, the economy, and the country’s ability to rely on its own resources. Referring to Trump’s conversation with the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing, he noted that hundreds of billions of dollars currently being spent on war could be invested in jobs, economic growth, lower energy prices, and infrastructure.

He said that Washington plans to work with Kyiv, European partners, and Moscow in the coming weeks to draft the proposed agreements.

Kushner’s post came after President Zelensky’s latest statements, made after a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin. Zelensky reiterated that full NATO membership remains the clearest security guarantee for Ukraine and that such a step would also strengthen the alliance itself.

He raised questions about what an alternative agreement similar to NATO’s Article 5 would mean in practice, citing the need to know which countries would participate, how they would defend Ukraine, and whether they would be willing to respond to a new Russian attack.

Zelensky demanded that the answers to these issues be set out in writing and not remain merely general political promises. He also insisted that security guarantees not be limited only to the period of Trump’s presidential term.

According to him, Ukraine needs long-term commitments, not security that lasts only two years. “This is not sustainable peace. This is a two-year pause,” Zelensky declared.

Meanwhile, Daniel Fried, former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia and with service in seven U.S. administrations, told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that he sees no evidence that Moscow is willing to discuss such guarantees.

“I would like to hear the Russians say this. They have not said it,” Fried said, referring to Ryabkov’s public positions and the maximalist objectives that Russia continues to pursue in the war. He also warned that willingness to discuss a proposal should not be confused with accepting it.

According to him, the word “discussion” is being used to suggest far more than what has actually been confirmed. Fried explained that a genuine security guarantee, similar to NATO’s Article 5, would mean that the U.S. and major European countries, potentially including members of the Coalition of the Willing, would commit that an attack on Ukraine would be treated as an attack on all. “This would be a matter of very great importance,” he stressed.

Fried added that such an agreement could work, but Russia would likely oppose it. According to him, Ukraine’s full NATO membership would be the most favorable solution for Kyiv.

He also raised questions about whether Kushner was presenting a policy already approved by the administration or seeking to secure Trump’s support for a new proposal.

“It would be much better if he had said that Donald Trump supports this guarantee, in accordance with constitutional and congressional procedures,” Fried said. He added that Jared Kushner appears to be trying to maintain a difficult balance and to create facts on the ground to present to Trump, rather than expressing an official position of the U.S. government.

Fried also asked whether possible security guarantees for Ukraine align with the priorities of Elbridge Colby, the senior Pentagon official responsible for defense policy. In a social media post on November 22, Colby spoke of a shift toward what he called “NATO 3.0,” arguing that European allies should take the leading role in conventional defense within the alliance.

Colby said that U.S. support for Ukraine should focus on helping hold the front lines and carrying out related strikes at medium ranges. He argued that this is the most effective way to strengthen Ukraine’s defense and create conditions for a sustainable peace.

Colby added that the shift toward a conventional defense led by European countries is already producing results, as U.S. allies are showing that they have the industrial capacities and political will to take on more responsibility.

But Fried noted that these priorities raise questions about how Washington can reduce its military role in Europe and, at the same time, take on major new commitments for Ukraine’s security.

“If we are to take on additional security commitments, such as guarantees for Ukraine similar to NATO’s Article 5, I want to know how many additional forces will be needed and how this will be accomplished,” he said.

Fried also warned that negotiations on mutual measures aimed at reducing tensions could give Moscow an opportunity to present its demands. However, despite his reservations, he acknowledged that Kushner’s post contained proposals concrete enough to be taken seriously.

“Previously I had not taken Kushner’s statements about Article 5-like guarantees seriously, but this post goes far enough that it makes me take them seriously,” Fried declared.

More skeptical was Kristina Kvien, former director for Europe at the U.S. National Security Council and former chargé d’affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine. Currently president of the Pacific Council on International Policy, Kvien told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that the term “guarantees similar to NATO’s Article 5” is too vague unless accompanied by concrete and enforceable mechanisms for protecting security.

She also questioned Kushner’s claim that Russia is willing to discuss such an agreement, especially after the opposition expressed by Ryabkov. According to Kvien, even a written commitment would be credible only if Washington were willing to implement it.

“The Trump administration has not built the necessary trust to guarantee that this commitment will be honored,” Kvien said. She added that the most credible security guarantee for Ukraine is full NATO membership.

In his post, Kushner stressed that the proposed security guarantees, together with economic recovery and a broader European security framework, aim to create the basis for a sustainable peace agreement. He said the ultimate goal is a sovereign, secure, prosperous, and free Ukraine, a stronger and more stable Europe, and a long-term peace based on agreements that make another war far less likely.

“Nothing is agreed until an agreement is reached,” he stressed. “But the willingness to discuss these historic issues creates an important opportunity to end the bloodshed,” Kushner concluded.