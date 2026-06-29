Markets remain under pressure from US-Iran clashes, oil rises again

International markets continue to watch developments between the United States and Iran with concern, as for the fourth consecutive day tensions between the two countries are fueling uncertainty over maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and global energy supplies.

In this climate, oil prices have climbed again. Brent, which serves as the international benchmark, rose 0.9% to reach $72.20 per barrel. US crude also posted a 1.3% increase, reaching $70.09 per barrel.

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This move comes just a few days after the market had fallen to its lowest levels since the start of the conflict, after investors had calculated that the agreement between the US and Iran would bring relief for traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

On June 17, after the signing of this agreement, both states declared that the strategic maritime corridor would reopen without additional fees, which in the initial phase also led to an increase in oil tanker traffic.

But developments took another turn on Thursday, when Iran struck a ship in the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, the United Nations suspended plans to evacuate sailors and ships that had remained stranded in the area.

Clashes between American and Iranian forces have caused some commercial ships to alter their routes, passing near the coast of Oman to avoid the risk.

According to analysts, the resumption of navigation is not enough to calm the market. Repairs to the damage to energy infrastructure are expected to take months, while a full return to normal tanker traffic in the Strait of Hormuz is not foreseen in the short term.

Experts also estimate that oil prices may not return to the levels they were at before the conflict even during 2026.

However, compared with the April peak, when Brent reached around $126 per barrel, current levels remain significantly lower.

This situation has also had a positive impact on consumers in the US. On Sunday, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average price of regular gasoline was $3.87 per gallon, approximately 13% less than a month earlier.

Meanwhile, on Wall Street futures contracts remained largely unchanged, as investors continue to closely follow every development in relations between the US and Iran.