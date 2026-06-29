María Corina Machado announces return to Venezuela: It is time to be close to my people

María Corina Machado, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, has announced that “the time has come” for her to return to Venezuela, after leaving the country in December 2025 through a covert operation.

In an interview with Fox News, the Venezuelan opposition leader said she intends to be close to her fellow citizens during this difficult period. “It is my duty to stand by my people. We must be together to embrace one another, to mourn and to grieve together,” Machado said.

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She stressed that her main concern remains protecting lives and supporting people affected by the crisis. “The absolute priority is saving lives and offering comfort and help to those who have been hurt. Very soon I will return to Venezuela together with the Venezuelan people,” she declared.

Machado had left Venezuela after living in hiding following the 2024 elections, which were widely questioned by the opposition and international actors.

Her decision to return comes after she received international recognition with the Nobel Peace Prize, awarded for her commitment to democracy and human rights in Venezuela.