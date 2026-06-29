Malaysia Gives Ocean Infinity Another Year to Search for MH370 Wreckage

The Malaysian government has decided to extend its contract with marine exploration company Ocean Infinity for another year, paving the way for the continuation of the underwater search for the missing Malaysia Airlines plane MH370, a case that remains one of the greatest mysteries in aviation history.

Malaysia’s Transport Ministry said the new agreement will be in effect from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027.

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MH370, a Boeing 777, lost contact on March 8, 2014, while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. There were 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board. Although several major search operations have been carried out in the southern Indian Ocean, the wreckage of the plane has still not been located.

Ocean Infinity had also conducted searches in 2018. Then, last year, the company reached a new agreement with Malaysian authorities to resume operations over an area of nearly 15,000 square kilometers. The contract stipulates that the company will receive $70 million only if it succeeds in finding the plane’s wreckage.

Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the extension of the agreement demonstrates the government’s continued commitment to clarifying the fate of flight MH370 and providing answers to the families of those who were on board.