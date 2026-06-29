LSDM accuses Mickoski of preparing “ZNAM 2.0” to split the opposition vote

In a reaction published today, the opposition LSDM accused Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski of working to create a new political force, which the party describes as “ZNAM 2.0,” with the aim of influencing the division of opposition votes in the upcoming elections.

“Hristijan Mickoski is already working on creating a new instrument, a new satellite – ZNAM 2.0, which is meant to serve to split the opposition vote in the upcoming elections,” the LSDM statement said.

Të lidhura

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According to LSDM, the government is facing declining support, while, in its assessment, its work lacks concrete results.

LSDM also considers the establishment of what it calls “ZNAM 2.0” to be an attempt at political manipulation, adding that citizens already recognize these political strategies and, as they say, will not allow themselves to be deceived.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 10:22

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