Londrimi breaks his silence and reveals the truth about the rift in his relationship with Klodi and Elijona

For some time, there has been speculation about a rift in the relationship between Londrim Mekaj, Klodian Mihaj, and Elijona Binakaj.

The winner of Big Brother VIP Kosova 4 decided to speak openly in an interview on the SOL program and clear up, once and for all, the truth about this relationship.

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He admitted that things are no longer as they once were, thus confirming rumors of a cooling-off between them, but he was careful to protect his friends’ privacy.

“It was a very beautiful friendship; at one point we thought it was ‘too good to be true.’ We enjoyed ourselves and found a lot of ourselves in one another. Today we still have a relationship, but of course not like before,” he said.

However, he did reveal the truth behind their absence from his major event.

“There has been a bit of distance between us over some issues, which are more personal… With people close to you, hurt feelings can remain even over the most trivial things.”

Despite this, the former housemate appears to have left the door open for reconciliation.

“I respect them a lot, I care about them, and I will continue to have respect for them. We are grown and mature, and I believe communication is the key to everything. We will resolve it all… we’re good,” he added, among other things.