Ljupço Pecov pleads guilty, sentenced to two-year suspended sentence

Ljupço Pecov, known as “The Devil”, has been sentenced to a two-year suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty.

Të lidhura None found

“The ruling declaring Ljupço Pecov guilty has been legally binding since September 21, 2026, as the parties did not file an appeal,” the Criminal Court announced.

The judgment was issued on August 24 of this year based on the defendant’s guilty plea.

Under it, Pecov was sentenced to two years in prison, which he will not serve if he does not commit a new crime within five years.

In addition to the suspended prison sentence, the defendant was also fined 8,000 euros.

Furthermore, he was banned from obtaining permits, licenses, and concessions defined by a special law, from participating in public tender procedures, and from establishing new legal entities. All these prohibitions are for a five-year period.

Pecov-The Devil is also known to the public for his testimony in the bribery case that led to the arrest of former state prosecutor Fehmi Stafa and judge Gjoko Ristov.