Debate on the sentencing of former KLA leaders in The Hague reaches North Macedonia’s parliament

In today’s parliamentary question session, DUI deputy Rina Ajdari targeted the statements of Justice Minister Jeton Shasivari regarding the international human rights court’s decision on the KLA leadership. According to her, through his held position, the minister had suggested a quiet acceptance of the verdict.

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“Why don’t you state openly and forcefully today that the conflict was legitimate and its commanders innocent, but instead hide behind bureaucratic expressions and the steps of the appeal process? In whose interests do you hold this stance, without daring to defend reality? Do you believe that with this linguistic maneuvering you are evading moral obligation, or will you remain a minister who no longer enjoys the trust of the people, who considered you their voice?” Ajdari said.

On the other hand, Minister Shasivari insisted that his words were completely misinterpreted and are being used for political games and vain electoral gains. He clarified that the statement was made before the verdict came out and emphasized the fact that regardless of the outcome, the parties had the possibility of appeal.

“Asserting that a decision reflecting the stance of the European and world community must be respected does not equate to approving it, its content, but to using the appeal as a legal avenue. I regret once again that you, through various distortions and manipulations, are trying to shape a public perception and it is clearly failing,” Shasivari retorted.

Before the verdict was published, the minister had written on his Facebook account that whatever the judicial outcome, it should be accepted, while those involved had the possibility of appeal. He underscored that the process should have at its core all individuals who claim to have been harmed by the crimes, regardless of ethnicity—Albanians, Serbs, Roma, and others—and the rights of each defendant.