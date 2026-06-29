LDK gathers leadership structures, with election results in focus

At the headquarters of the Democratic League of Kosovo, a meeting with the party’s branch chairpersons, called by its leader, Lumir Abdixhiku, will take place today.

Meanwhile, according to reporting by Klankosova.tv, members of the leadership of this political force have also started arriving at the building.

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The reason for this meeting has not yet been officially made known by chairman Lumir Abdixhiku. However, just moments before entering the party headquarters, Lutfi Haziri stopped in front of the media and stated that “it is more than clear that a leadership meeting was being held because of the latest results of the June elections, to discuss the process and LDK’s results more broadly,” as the journalist put it.

After the meeting ends, LDK representatives are expected to make statements to the media.