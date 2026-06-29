LDK gathers branch leaders today for discussions on the election result and recent developments

The Democratic League of Kosovo is scheduled to hold a meeting today with the heads of its branches.

This meeting comes at a time when internal debates within LDK over the party’s direction and political strategy for the coming months have intensified.

Të lidhura

None found

The discussions will focus on the latest developments within the political entity, as well as the course it is expected to follow in the upcoming period.

The agenda is also expected to include the next political steps, including possibilities for new cooperation, as well as addressing the positions and dissatisfaction that have recently been made public.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 15:35

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