LDK convenes Presidency and branch chairs, Haziri: We are committed to building institutions

The Democratic League of Kosovo is holding a meeting today of its Presidency together with branch chairs, in a gathering where the post-election situation and the party’s next political steps are being reviewed.

The meeting is being held following the result of the June 7 elections, at a time when calls have also increased for the resignation of LDK leader Lumir Abdixhiku.

Të lidhura None found

At the party headquarters, branch chairs were invited by Abdixhiku himself, while members of the Presidency have already begun gathering.

LDK Vice President Lutfi Haziri stated that the College of Branches is being held today and that addressing the post-election situation is part of the regular work of the party leader and party bodies.

“Today we have the LDK College of Branches. In a post-election situation, it is part of the work in which the LDK chairman and the LDK bodies begin to address the post-election situation. This serves the political processes in which LDK has decided in principle to be an active part of building institutions. And naturally, on all issues, after the meeting ends, someone on behalf of LDK will come out and speak. You will be informed of everything that comes out of this meeting after the meeting,” Haziri said.

He stressed that LDK has determined in principle that it will be an active part of building institutions, while making it known that official positions will be published only after the meeting concludes.

LDK’s Presidency began the meeting at 15:00 with the participation of branch chairs, where post-election political developments and the party’s positioning in upcoming institutional processes are expected to be discussed.

Earlier, no official clarification had been made public regarding the reason for calling this meeting. However, according to the reporter, as he was entering the party building, Haziri stopped in front of the media and said it was clear that a Presidency meeting was being held because of the latest results of the June elections, with the aim of a broader discussion of the process and LDK’s results.

After the meeting concludes, LDK representatives are expected to address the media.

Recent developments within the party, as well as its direction for the coming period, are also expected to be at the center of discussions.

According to the announcements, the agenda is expected to include the next political steps, possibilities for new cooperation, as well as debates over positions and dissatisfaction that have recently appeared in public.

This meeting is taking place at a time when debates within LDK have intensified over the party’s direction and the strategy it will pursue on the political scene in the coming months.