Lamallari: The pact with North Macedonia cuts border waiting times and improves traffic flow

Interior Minister Besfort Lamallari today published a photo album from the meeting held in Dibër with his North Macedonian counterpart, Panče Toškovski, during which the agreement was signed for the implementation of a one-stop border control system, with the aim of facilitating the movement of citizens, businesses, and tourists between the two countries.

In a social media post, Lamallari pointed out that the Arbër Road, which he described as an investment of national importance by the Albanian government, has begun to have an impact not only on Dibër, but also on all travelers passing through the Blata Border Crossing Point.

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According to the minister, an average of around 4,600 citizens pass through this border crossing every day, while in the first five months of this year approximately 700,000 citizens and nearly 300,000 vehicles were recorded.

He stressed that the implementation of the one-stop system at all four border crossing points between Albania and North Macedonia will bring a significant reduction in waiting times and make cross-border movement more efficient.

“When a truck crosses the border faster, the economy benefits. When a tourist waits less at the border, tourism benefits. When a family crosses more easily to meet relatives, people benefit. And when two states work as one team at the border, everyone’s security and our European future benefit,” Minister Lamallari said.