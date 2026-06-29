Kurti calls Daniel Serwer a great friend of Kosovo

Acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti held a meeting with American professor Daniel Serwer, whom he described as a great friend of Kosovo.

During the meeting, according to Kurti, they discussed issues related to the domestic political situation, the preparations Kosovo is making for membership in the European Union and NATO, as well as geopolitical developments and their impact on the country’s security.

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He stressed that Serwer has consistently been a voice in support of Kosovo and that, according to him, he has never backed away from speaking about the threats Serbia poses to regional security.

Kurti’s post:

Today I had the honor of welcoming to the Prime Minister’s Office the American professor and great friend of Kosovo, Daniel Serwer, for a warm and inspiring meeting. It is always a pleasure to meet Professor Serwer, who today became the first American guest to whom I offered congratulations on the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence.

With the professor, we discussed a wide range of important topics, including the domestic political situation, the steps Kosovo is taking in preparation for membership in the EU and NATO, as well as geopolitical developments and the implications for our country’s security.

Kosovo is fortunate to have a friend like Daniel Serwer, who has never hesitated to speak the truth about our people and the threats Serbia poses to regional security.