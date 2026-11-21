Kurti announces progress of social and affordable housing projects in several municipalities

Acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti has released data on the progress of projects for the construction of social and affordable housing in several municipalities of Kosovo, which are at different stages of implementation.

In a post shared on Facebook, he announced that the project in Peja is approaching its final phase, while works are also progressing in Istog, Podujeva, and Gjilan.

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According to him, in Kamenica the procurement procedure is underway for signing the contract, while in Shtime and Obiliq the project is in the documentation drafting phase.

Kurti stressed that the government will continue to stand by families, young couples, and citizens in need of housing.

“As we have pledged, our government will always be close to families, young couples, and those in need,” he wrote.