Kujtim Cakrani withdraws from Ilir Meta’s defense, law firm cites lack of trust

Lawyer Kujtim Cakrani has announced that he will no longer continue the legal representation of former president Ilir Meta in the criminal proceedings being examined at the Special Court against Corruption and Organized Crime (GJKKO).

In a public statement, the “Cakrani” Law Firm explained that it had taken on Meta’s defense on May 24, 2025, and that throughout this period its commitment had been complete, with professionalism in defending the client’s rights.

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According to the same announcement, the relationship between the lawyer and the client ended on June 29, 2026.

The firm stresses that the termination of the cooperation came as a result of the loss of mutual trust, as well as the lack of the necessary cooperation between the client and the legal defender. The statement says that this situation became particularly evident after the most recent court hearing on the merits of the case.

Cakrani underlines that this decision was made in accordance with the Code of Ethics of the Chamber of Advocacy and with the legislation in force. It also clarifies that there is neither a conflict of interest, nor accusations, nor any clash between the parties.

“The decision simply reflects the lack of the objective conditions necessary for continuing an effective legal defense,” the statement says.

At the end, the “Cakrani” Law Firm wishes Ilir Meta success in finding appropriate legal representation and guarantees that it will maintain full confidentiality regarding all information received during the exercise of its mandate as defense counsel.