Kosovo under the influence of a heatwave, Monday expected with temperatures up to 38 degrees

The last week of June and the first days of July, according to the Hydrometeorological Institute of Kosovo, will begin with high temperatures, while from the middle of the week the arrival of a cooler air mass from the northwest of the continent is expected. As a result, a noticeable drop in temperatures is forecast, along with increased atmospheric instability and local rain showers accompanied by lightning, kp reports. The National Institute of Public Health of Kosovo (IKSHPK) has also urged citizens to be cautious during the hot days and to follow basic measures to protect their health.

Monday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with mostly sunny weather and partial cloudiness. Minimum temperatures will range between 15 and 18°C, while maximum temperatures will reach 32 to 38°C. Winds will blow from the northwest at speeds of 1–5 m/s.

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On Tuesday, the weather is forecast to be cloudy with sunny intervals. In the second half of the day, cloud cover is expected to increase, which in some areas may create conditions for local rain. Minimum temperatures will be 15–18°C, while maximums will be 32–35°C. Winds will blow from the northeast at speeds of 1–10 m/s.

Wednesday is expected to bring variable and unstable weather. During the day, local rain showers accompanied by lightning are forecast, while in isolated areas there may also be hail and temporarily stronger winds. Minimum temperatures will range from 15 to 18°C, while maximums will range from 30 to 34°C. Winds will blow mainly from the northeast at speeds of 1–9 m/s.

On Thursday, mostly sunny weather will prevail, but isolated showers may appear in some areas during the afternoon. Minimum temperatures will be 14–18°C, while maximums will drop significantly to 24–27°C. Winds will blow from the northeast at speeds of 1–6 m/s.

For Friday, sunny weather with scattered clouds is forecast. In some isolated areas, the clouds may bring brief local showers. Minimum temperatures will range between 13 and 16°C, while maximums will be from 25 to 28°C. Winds will blow from the northwest at speeds of 1–5 m/s.

As for agrometeorological conditions, the announcement says that the very high temperatures at the beginning of the week will increase evaporation and moisture loss from the soil, therefore regular irrigation of agricultural crops is recommended, especially vegetables and crops that are in intensive growth stages. The rainfall expected in the middle of the week will help improve soil moisture reserves; however, in areas that may see heavier downpours, local damage from hail cannot be ruled out.

Regarding biometeorological conditions, the beginning of the week is considered unfavorable due to the intense heat and thermal stress. People with chronic illnesses, the elderly, and children are advised to avoid staying in the sun from 10:00 to 17:00, drink as many fluids as possible, and limit physical activity outdoors. With the arrival of cooler air in the middle of the week, biometeorological conditions are expected to improve significantly.

In Europe, meanwhile, large areas of the western and southwestern parts continue to be under the influence of an intense heatwave. In some regions of Spain, Portugal, France, and Italy, temperatures continue to exceed 40°C, as a result of the intrusion of very hot air masses from North Africa and the influence of a strong anticyclonic field. In Kosovo, although the beginning of the week will be very hot, the arrival of cooler air in the middle of the week is expected to bring a significant drop in temperatures, local rainfall, and more favorable atmospheric conditions by the end of the week.