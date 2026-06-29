Kosovo Police Union expresses condolences over the death in the line of duty of officer Rexhep Gashi in Vermica

The Kosovo Police Union has reacted following the tragic loss of the life of police officer Rexhep Gashi, who died in the early hours of Monday in a traffic accident near the border crossing in Vermica while carrying out his duties.

Through a telegram of condolence, the Union extended its most sincere condolences to the family, relatives, colleagues, and all members of the Kosovo Police.

Të lidhura

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“On the occasion of the passing of police officer Rexhep Gashi, who lost his life while performing his official duty, the Kosovo Police Union expresses its most sincere condolences to the family, relatives, colleagues, and all members of the Kosovo Police. May his memory be eternal,” the Union’s telegram said.

According to information made public by the Kosovo Police, the accident was recorded at around 02:30 on the morning of June 29. Rexhep Gashi, 59, was patrolling on foot near the border crossing in Vermica when at one moment he tried to cross the road. At that very moment, he was struck by a vehicle traveling on the Prizren-Vermica route.

Police said that as a result of the impact, Gashi died at the scene. His body was sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy, while the driver of the vehicle, D.D., a citizen of the Republic of Albania, was detained for 48 hours on the order of the prosecutor. In connection with the case, the investigation is being conducted by the Basic Prosecution Office in Prizren.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 11:49

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