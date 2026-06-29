Kosovo Police officer Rexhep Zenel Gashi dies after being struck by a car at the Morinë Border Crossing

Rexhep Zenel Gashi, a member of the Kosovo Police and a veteran of the Kosovo Liberation Army, has died as a result of a traffic accident.

The news was made public by his family members through a post on Facebook.

Të lidhura None found

According to the announcement, the tragic incident occurred in the early hours of the morning at his workplace, at the Morinë Border Crossing. There, the deceased had gone outside to get some fresh air when he was struck by a car.

“With deep sorrow, I inform you that today, in the early hours of the morning, at his workplace, at the Morinë Border Crossing, as a result of a tragic traffic accident, my cousin, Rexhep Zenel Gashi, a member of the Kosovo Police and a veteran of the Kosovo Liberation Army, passed away. According to the first information, he had gone out to get some fresh air when he was struck by a car. We will inform you in due time about the time of the funeral ceremony,” the family’s announcement said.