Kosovo appoints a woman for the first time to the post of Defense Attaché in Albania

The Ministry of Defense has announced that KSF Lieutenant Colonel Fatbardha Osaj has officially assumed the duty of Defense Attaché of the Republic of Kosovo to the Republic of Albania, based in Tirana.

According to the Ministry, Osaj is the first woman to be appointed to this role in Albania.

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The Ministry of Defense statement says: “This appointment marks an important institutional step, as Lieutenant Colonel Fatbardha Osaj is the first woman to be appointed to the post of Defense Attaché in the Republic of Albania, demonstrating the commitment of the Ministry of Defense and the Kosovo Security Force to promoting professionalism, meritocracy and equality in international representation.”

According to the Regulation on Defense Attachés, the person appointed to this duty is responsible for coordinating cooperation in the field of defense and military matters in the country where they serve.

The same regulation stipulates that the Defense Attaché enjoys diplomatic immunity, exercises the equivalence and privileges pertaining to the diplomatic rank of Minister Counselor, pursues a military career in accordance with the legislation in force and, in organizational terms, reports to the head of the diplomatic mission. Meanwhile, on operational, administrative, financial and military matters, they answer to the Minister of Defense and the Commander of the Kosovo Security Force.

The regulation also provides that the Defense Attaché may have local civilian support staff as well, with authorization from the Ministry of Defense and in accordance with the procedures of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora.

Osaj’s appointment comes within the framework of Kosovo’s representation in diplomatic missions and the strengthening of defense cooperation with Albania.