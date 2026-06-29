Kosovo and Albania sign two new agreements in agriculture, ministry publishes details

Kosovo’s acting Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Development, Armend Muja, paid an official visit to Tirana following an invitation from Albania’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Andis Salla.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Development said in a statement that during this visit, two cooperation agreements were signed between the two respective ministries. Their aim is to strengthen institutional coordination, advance joint policies in the agri-food sector, and raise standards in food safety, veterinary services and phytosanitary measures.

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The statement emphasizes that these agreements also include expanding cooperation in rural development, supporting farmers through agricultural policies and financial schemes, as well as alignment with European Union standards and practices.

Another priority of this cooperation will be the modernization of the sector through the digitalization of agricultural services, strengthening capacities in scientific research, innovation and the transfer of contemporary technologies, with the aim of increasing the sector’s efficiency and competitiveness.

According to the ministry, this cooperation represents an important step in strengthening the strategic partnership between Kosovo and Albania, helping the sustainable development of agriculture, increasing food security, and improving the well-being of rural communities in both countries.