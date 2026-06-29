Kosovo and Albania deepen partnership in agriculture, sign two cooperation agreements

Kosovo’s acting Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Development, Armend Muja, paid an official visit to Tirana at the invitation of Albania’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Andis Salla. The focus of the visit was to strengthen interinstitutional ties between Kosovo and Albania.

During the meeting, the two ministers signed two cooperation agreements aimed at advancing joint policies in the agri-food sector, raising standards for food safety, veterinary services and phytosanitary measures, as well as strengthening coordination between institutions.

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The Ministry of Agriculture said the agreements also include expanding cooperation in rural development, supporting farmers through agricultural policies and financial schemes, and further aligning with European Union standards and practices.

Modernizing the sector remains one of the main goals of this cooperation, through the digitalization of agricultural services, strengthening capacities in scientific research, innovation and the transfer of modern technologies, with the aim of increasing efficiency and competitiveness.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, these agreements mark an important step in strengthening the strategic partnership between Kosovo and Albania, contributing to the sustainable development of agriculture, increased food security and improved well-being of rural communities in both countries.