Korreshi Jabs at the Municipality of Lushnja: The City Is Facing Mosquitoes and a Foul Smell From the Polluted Canal

Saimir Korreshi, a Democratic Party MP in the Lushnja district, has raised concerns about the situation in the city, which according to him is linked to pollution in the irrigation canal.

In a public reaction, he stressed that the canal running through Lushnja has been blocked by plastic containers and waste, causing pollution, a foul smell and a risk to residents’ health.

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“When plastic containers and waste take over and block the irrigation canal that passes through Lushnja, for residents there can only be the smell of carrion, mosquitoes and a source of infection,” the Democratic MP said.

Korreshi called on the Government and the Municipality of Lushnja to intervene to clean the canal and improve conditions for citizens.

“I call on the Government and the Municipality: return citizens’ taxes in the form of services! Always, unless we ruin your Sunday at the beach,” Korreshi declared.