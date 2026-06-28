Koçiu calls for greater care and awareness against fires

Deputy Prime Minister Albana Koçiu called on citizens to show greater responsibility during the summer season in preventing fires, underlining that carelessness can cause serious consequences for the environment and the community.

In a statement published on social media, Koçiu asked for awareness messages to be shared as widely as possible so that they reach as many citizens as possible, including those who do not pay proper attention to the risk of fires in nature.

Të lidhura

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“Let’s help the firefighting teams a little so that the famous algorithm also ‘picks up’ this material, in order to make as many people as possible aware. Let’s make this material go viral, in the hope that it will also reach the screens of those who on the one hand speak passionately about nature, while on the other, through unforgivable carelessness, become the cause of fires that burn precisely this shared wealth,” Koçiu said.

She praised the commitment of the firefighting teams, which remain on alert throughout the hot season, while stressing that cooperation and the utmost care from citizens are essential to prevent fire outbreaks.

“While firefighters and the algorithm do their work, let us all take care together that this hot season passes with as few fire outbreaks as possible and without damage,” she added.

In his appeal, the firefighters’ representative said that “what can arise from a small act of carelessness in a few seconds can turn into a major catastrophe for nature. Fires are an open threat to property, life and our shared future. Protecting nature is the responsibility of each of us.”

“Be careful, and in any case where you see a fire outbreak, notify the authorities at number 128,” she said.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 20:49

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