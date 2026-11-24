Heavy rains in recent days have damaged the national road linking Qafë-Buall with the bridge in the village of Fshat, in Klos.

In Kloskatund, rainwater flooding the previous day caused part of the road to collapse.

Të lidhura None found

The damage is considerable. The company responsible for maintenance has put up warning tape to alert drivers to the collapse on the lower side of the road.

The stretch in Kloskatund remains the most problematic section of the Klos–Qafë-Buall route.

The roadbed on this stretch has repeatedly become deformed, and its condition has not changed despite repair work carried out over the years.