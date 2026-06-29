KLP to launch procedure on Tuesday for the selection of the new Prosecutor General

The High Prosecutorial Council will open the competition on Tuesday for the selection of candidates for the post of Prosecutor General.

According to the media announcement, candidates’ applications must be submitted to the KLP.

Të lidhura

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Chief Prosecutor Olsian Çela’s term ends in December 2026.

The KLP announcement states: “Approval of the minutes of the plenary meeting dated 18.06.2026; 2. Discussion/approval of the Draft Decision: ‘On declaring the start of the procedure for the selection of candidates for Prosecutor General, through the public call for applications’.”


Shtuar 29.06.2026 14:58

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