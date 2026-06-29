KLA War Veterans Organization announces press conference today in Pristina

The War Veterans Organization of the Kosovo Liberation Army (OVL-UÇK) has announced that it will hold a press conference today, where various issues related to the organization and recent developments are expected to be discussed.

The meeting with journalists is scheduled to take place at the OVL-UÇK offices in Pristina, starting at 13:00.

Të lidhura

None found

No further details have yet been released regarding the topics to be discussed or the reasons for calling this conference.

In such cases, conferences of this nature are usually used to present the organization’s positions on veterans’ issues, political developments, and processes that directly affect former members of the KLA.

More information for the media is expected to be made known during the conference or after its conclusion.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 08:50

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