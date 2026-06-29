Killed His Peer Martin Cani / Case Partially Returned for Review, Psychological Report Requested for Perpetrator

The Court of Appeal has decided to partially reopen the judicial review in connection with the killing of Martin Cani, requesting the preparation of a psychological report on the suspected perpetrator of the incident, Mario Përlleshaj, as well as on the injured Luis Mecja.

According to the decision, two psychologists have been appointed to draft the psychological report after conducting contact and an assessment with the minors involved in the case.

Të lidhura None found

This step comes as part of a reassessment of the circumstances of the incident and the psychological state of those involved in the case file.

The next hearing has been scheduled for July 1, where the results of the expert assessment are expected to be presented and the review of the case to continue. We recall that the perpetrator has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.