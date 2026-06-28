KFOR soldiers compete in several disciplines in a challenge held in Novosella

Some of the KFOR soldiers in Kosovo spent Sunday being active by taking part in the “Wolverine Challenge,” a competition organized at Camp Novosella. The challenge featured 11 teams from 9 different countries contributing to the NATO mission.

According to the mission’s announcement, it was a demanding competition that tested strength and physical endurance. The disciplines included running, weightlifting, bodyweight exercises, as well as pushing and pulling military vehicles.

Të lidhura

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According to KFOR, Lithuania won first place in the competition, followed by Slovakia and Latvia.

The announcement also emphasized that such training activities help increase interoperability, strengthen cohesion among multinational personnel, and enhance the operational readiness needed to support the KFOR mission, as well as to contribute to a safe environment for all people living in Kosovo.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 16:19

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