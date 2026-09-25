Indictment against investor and Ramiz Merko over demolition of Vllado Maleski’s house, a protected cultural heritage monument

The Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Struga has filed an indictment against six people suspected of the criminal offense of “damaging or destroying temporarily protected cultural heritage assets or natural rarities.”

Të lidhura

None found

According to the indictment, while laying the foundations for the construction of a new building, the investor and the contractor damaged the shared wall with Vllado Maleski’s old house. As a result, the building was destabilized and subsequently collapsed.

Among those indicted are a civil engineer and an architect from Struga Municipality, the former mayor of the municipality, Ramiz Merko, as well as an architect-conservator from the Institute for the Protection of Cultural Heritage and the Ohrid Museum. They are suspected of having assisted in committing the criminal offense.

The incident was recorded on October 15, 2025, on “Vëllezërit Milladinovci” Street in Struga.


Shtuar 25.09.2026 12:44

Tags: , , ,
Nagavci: 11 days remain to elect the president; a state-level approach without political grandstanding is needed

Nagavci: 11 days remain to elect the president; a state-level approach without political grandstanding is needed
Haxhiu: Families of Thaçi, Veseli and Krasniqi declined invitation to meet

Haxhiu: Families of Thaçi, Veseli and Krasniqi declined invitation to meet
Von der Leyen to visit Pristina on Thursday

Von der Leyen to visit Pristina on Thursday
Kurti warns of new elections if president is not elected

Kurti warns of new elections if president is not elected
Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades

Filipçe: LSDM will support the government if it secures more favorable conditions or guarantees for integration to continue without blockades
Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever

Tetova records first case as Macedonia reaches 70 people infected with West Nile fever
Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call

Emanuela Orlandi case/Gabriella Boggiani included in investigation following 1983 phone call
Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back

Book about Princess Diana sparks clash with King Charles as royal palace hits back
sultanbeyli escortGrandpashabet girişJojobetCasibommarsbahisjojobetjojobetcasibomCasibomCasino welcome bonusjojobetcasibomjojobetcasibommarsbahis güncel girişjojobetsekabetcasibom güncel girişcasibom güncel girişcasibom girişcasibom girişcasibomcasibomcasibomholiganbetmarsbahisjojobetfixbetholiganbetmarsbahiscasibomjojobetholiganbetroketbetzbahiscasibombahsegeljojobetbahsegelsekabet