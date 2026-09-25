Indictment against investor and Ramiz Merko over demolition of Vllado Maleski’s house, a protected cultural heritage monument

The Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Struga has filed an indictment against six people suspected of the criminal offense of “damaging or destroying temporarily protected cultural heritage assets or natural rarities.”

Të lidhura None found

According to the indictment, while laying the foundations for the construction of a new building, the investor and the contractor damaged the shared wall with Vllado Maleski’s old house. As a result, the building was destabilized and subsequently collapsed.

Among those indicted are a civil engineer and an architect from Struga Municipality, the former mayor of the municipality, Ramiz Merko, as well as an architect-conservator from the Institute for the Protection of Cultural Heritage and the Ohrid Museum. They are suspected of having assisted in committing the criminal offense.

The incident was recorded on October 15, 2025, on “Vëllezërit Milladinovci” Street in Struga.