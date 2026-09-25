AUV-Macedonia destroys 202 litres/kilograms of unsafe ice cream and ice during July and August

From the beginning of July to the end of August, the inspection services of the Food and Veterinary Agency (AUV) conducted extraordinary inspections at facilities producing ice cream and ice, as well as at hospitality establishments that prepare and place these products on the market for their own needs. The inspections were carried out pursuant to the Food Safety Law.

Të lidhura

None found

In total, 560 inspections of operators in this sector were conducted over the two-month period. As a result of the irregularities identified, 140 non-compliance decisions were issued.

The authorities imposed 45 fines, with a total value of 19,430 euros in denar equivalent. Due to safety concerns, 202 litres/kilograms of ice cream and ice were destroyed.

The findings showed that 17 operators were not registered with the Food and Veterinary Agency as food operators. Meanwhile, 64 entities had not carried out the necessary analyses for ice cream and ice, 20 had used improper labelling, while three of them obtained ice from unregistered suppliers.

During the inspections, it was also found that the employees of 10 operators had not undergone the mandatory medical examinations. In five facilities, inadequate hygienic and technical conditions were identified.

Other violations concerned the absence of procedures for good manufacturing practices, good hygiene practices and the cleaning of ice machines, a problem identified at 19 operators. In addition, four entities did not have product traceability data.

One operator had not implemented the mandatory measures for disinfection, disinsection and deratisation. /Telegrfi/


Shtuar 25.09.2026 12:43

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