Kasami: In 24 months, promises left unfulfilled for 24 years became reality; change will not turn back

Bilall Kasami, co-chair of VLEN, said that during two years in government, this coalition has advanced reforms and projects that, according to him, had remained stalled for 24 years.

At an event held to mark the second anniversary of VLEN’s time in government, organized under the slogan “Transparency and Accountability,” he assessed that the coalition has shown in practice that it can govern differently and deliver concrete results.

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“Two years ago, when we took on the responsibility of governing, we knew very well what we were inheriting. It was not a normal political rotation. We came to stop the era of empty promises, the era of disappointment covered up by deception, and the era of greed that left Albanians behind in development. Today we review our work and speak with facts, because facts are stubborn and they are on our side,” Kasami declared.

He underlined that fair and adequate representation, guaranteed for years by the Ohrid Agreement, has during this period of government been turned into law. Among other achievements, he mentioned the legalization of the madrasa, the drafting of the Law on Games of Chance, changes in higher education, as well as the possibility for the bar exam and dozens of other state exams to be taken in the Albanian language as well.

Kasami said that the Skopje–Blace road has been promised in every campaign for 24 years, while now, according to him, it is being built, just like Corridor 8. He said these two routes connect the country with Kosovo and Albania, strengthening ties not only in infrastructure terms, but also through the one-stop entry-entry border crossing, with less waiting and fewer procedures.

Speaking about investments, he mentioned Tetovo, Kicevo and Skopje, highlighting the construction of the new hospital in Tetovo, investments in Kicevo Hospital and the new campus of Mother Teresa University. He also commented on the latest political developments in Tetovo, saying that citizens did not fall prey to attempts to incite tensions.

“You can no longer manipulate Albanians. Albanians have seen you and they have seen us. Today, you can see the difference in every neighborhood of Tetovo,” Kasami said.

He further called on all VLEN officials to stay close to citizens and carry out their duties responsibly.

“The mandate passes and the office passes. Only what you did for the people who gave you their trust remains… The change that began 24 months ago will not turn back,” Kasami concluded.