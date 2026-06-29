Kajchev: The Joint Historical Commission between Macedonia and Bulgaria has remained blocked and ineffective

Relations between Macedonia and Bulgaria continue to grow more strained through various diplomatic episodes. On this issue, historian Naum Kajchev, one of the members of the Joint Commission on Historical and Educational Issues, spoke out.

According to Bulgarian media, Kajchev said that meetings and talks are being held, but without concrete results and without decisions that can be approved and implemented by the governments of both states.

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He recalled that during the period when the Commission was formed, there were decisions and texts that had been approved by both governments. However, according to him, they are unfortunately not being implemented. He also stressed that since 2019 the work of the Commission has remained “stuck in one place” and is “working in vain.”

Kajchev stated that the meetings are continuing and that the latest one was held at the beginning of June, on June 3-4 of this year in Skopje. But, according to him, unfortunately no result is still being achieved. He added that the other side lacks the will to listen to historical sources and, above all, to make concrete decisions.

The historian also said that European diplomacy is well aware of the real situation in Macedonia, and as evidence of this he cited the European Parliament Report.

“The assessments of the country are not at all flattering. It is emphasized that there was no progress last year. There are also remarks in the field of ecology. Even the country’s political system is assessed only as ‘satisfactory,’” Kajchev said.