Oscar winner who protested against Netanyahu outside the UN headquarters arrested by New York police

On Thursday in New York, renowned actress Susan Sarandon was arrested while taking part in a pro-Palestinian demonstration held outside the United Nations building. The protest took place as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was delivering his speech before the General Assembly.

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Sarandon, who has won an Oscar, was among a group of at least 30 people detained by New York authorities during the protest against Netanyahu. Hannah Einbinder, an actress known for her role in the series “Hacks,” and several American political officials were also among those arrested.

The protest was organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, a Jewish activist organization that promotes the rights of Palestinians. Approximately 200 people gathered near the UN headquarters, holding signs reading “Stop Arming Israel,” “No to War” and “Free Palestine.”

New York police said that the demonstrators had blocked an intersection and that officers had repeatedly ordered them to disperse. Some moved onto the sidewalks, while another large group continued sitting in the street. The authorities then intervened and detained anyone who failed to comply with the order to leave.

Footage from the demonstration shows Sarandon being led away by officers with her hands cuffed, while Einbinder was also escorted away by police. Reuters reported that it was still unclear whether charges would be filed against them.

This is not the first time the renowned actress has taken part in protests related to the conflict in Gaza. Earlier this month, at the Venice Film Festival, she said that she had lost job opportunities because of her publicly expressed views.

Hannah Einbinder has also spoken openly about the Palestinian issue, previously stressing that she would not remain silent on the matter, even if it could damage her career in Hollywood.

The demonstration took place as Netanyahu was preparing his speech before the UN General Assembly. During the speech, dozens of delegations walked out of the hall in protest.


Shtuar 25.09.2026 11:54

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